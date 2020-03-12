Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $354,000 Investment in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 246,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.63% of U.S. Global Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GROW shares. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Global Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet cut U.S. Global Investors from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of GROW opened at $1.04 on Thursday. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 97.61%. The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter.

U.S. Global Investors Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

