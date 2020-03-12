Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $2.66 Million Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.5% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $533,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 53.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000.

SCHA stock opened at $52.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.55. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

