Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,000. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 435.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter.

BATS ITA opened at $153.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.61. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

