Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,732 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.4% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.86, for a total value of $18,303,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 367,292 shares of company stock worth $112,851,413. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom stock opened at $227.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $105.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.87. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $242.49 and a 1 year high of $331.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $301.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.10.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

