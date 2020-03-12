Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Invests $532,000 in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VDE. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

VDE opened at $40.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $93.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.08.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.