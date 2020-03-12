Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Invests $305,000 in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XRT. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,578,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,211,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,072,000. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,697,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,958,000.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

XRT opened at $34.97 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $46.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.43.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.