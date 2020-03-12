Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Invests $255,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $240,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,800 shares of company stock worth $2,744,300 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MU opened at $39.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $32.14 and a one year high of $61.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.52.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MU. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.