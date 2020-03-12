Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Invests $214,000 in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,461 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,124 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 37,540 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 24,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $4,835,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT stock opened at $73.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $72.36 and a 52-week high of $92.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $676,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,696 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $35,232.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,796.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 558,133 shares of company stock valued at $50,009,562 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.13.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.