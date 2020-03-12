Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.19 Million in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 626.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $377,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812,651 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,357,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,192 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 93,800.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,466,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,141 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,350,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,471,000 after purchasing an additional 829,311 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 10,281.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,295,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BX shares. Argus raised their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.10.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $47.35 on Thursday. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $33.54 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.36.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 27.93%. Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.63%.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

