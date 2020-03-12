Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,020 VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 43,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after buying an additional 24,790 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,731,000.

Shares of SMH stock opened at $121.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.41. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $97.61 and a 52 week high of $152.62.

