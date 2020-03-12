Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

GS opened at $160.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.35. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12 month low of $170.16 and a 12 month high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.29.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

