Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,584.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,669,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392,370 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,285,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,878 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,895,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 338.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,192,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,808,000 after acquiring an additional 920,511 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $56.05 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

