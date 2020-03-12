Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 962 Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ribo Alberto Mas sold 11,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.51, for a total transaction of $3,196,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,475,937.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.95, for a total transaction of $135,582.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,574 shares of company stock valued at $33,469,643. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $224.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $221.47 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $258.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.37. The stock has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.05%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

