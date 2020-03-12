Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 9,076 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.8% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $182.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.97 and its 200 day moving average is $205.47. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $169.27 and a twelve month high of $237.47.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

