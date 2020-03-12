Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,100 Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $45.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.26 and its 200-day moving average is $52.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.36. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 52 week low of $37.41 and a 52 week high of $69.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $73.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.67 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 22,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,039,814.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 774,079 shares in the company, valued at $36,219,156.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total transaction of $388,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 767,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,302,591.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,406 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,135 in the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from to in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

