Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,181,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,071,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 77,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,877,000 after purchasing an additional 27,955 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $121.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.37. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $120.62 and a 12 month high of $160.63.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.