Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total transaction of $292,408.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total transaction of $55,341.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,982.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,133 shares of company stock valued at $17,414,246 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $159.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.05 and a 200-day moving average of $197.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market cap of $455.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.28 and a 52-week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a price objective (down from ) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.