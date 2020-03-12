Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,175,000.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $64.85 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.01 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.36.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

