Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2020

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 500.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $48.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.13. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $47.76 and a 1 year high of $59.56.

