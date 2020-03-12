Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 45.2% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 10.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 134,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after buying an additional 13,239 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $55.10 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.84 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The stock has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.70.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.79%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.81.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,300,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.