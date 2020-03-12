Gabriel Shaheen Acquires 3,500 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Director Gabriel Shaheen purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,885.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,555.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ STLD traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,751. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average of $30.66. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $36.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

STLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Longbow Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 44.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.