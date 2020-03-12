G4S plc (LON:GFS) Declares Dividend of GBX 6.11

G4S plc (LON:GFS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.11 ($0.08) per share on Friday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from G4S’s previous dividend of $3.59. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON GFS traded down GBX 40.79 ($0.54) on Thursday, reaching GBX 91.96 ($1.21). The company had a trading volume of 6,303,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,740,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 186.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 196.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 498.26. G4S has a 52 week low of GBX 133.35 ($1.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 241.80 ($3.18).

In other G4S news, insider Tim Weller acquired 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £90,100 ($118,521.44).

GFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of G4S in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on G4S in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 285 ($3.75) price target for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of G4S in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on G4S from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on G4S from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 226.43 ($2.98).

G4S Company Profile

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

