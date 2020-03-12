FY2021 EPS Estimates for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Reduced by Analyst

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Welltower in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.94 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.45. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Welltower’s FY2022 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WELL. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded down $10.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.89. 165,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,618,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.42. The company has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.34. Welltower has a 12 month low of $55.34 and a 12 month high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,527,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,211,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,394 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 600.5% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 994,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,322,000 after acquiring an additional 852,434 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 2,368,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,659,000 after buying an additional 600,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,178,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Welltower’s payout ratio is 83.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

