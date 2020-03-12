FY2021 EPS Estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Cut by Analyst

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued on Monday, March 9th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $4.91 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.51.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.41. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $4.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.44. The stock had a trading volume of 111,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,113. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $41.88 and a 12 month high of $59.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.00. The stock has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TD. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 8,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.597 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.33%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.