FY2020 EPS Estimates for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Lowered by DA Davidson

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.75 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.76.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of UMH stock opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $16.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $629.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.50 and a beta of 0.70.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.34 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

In other UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $126,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 17,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $243,997.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 19,345 shares of company stock valued at $269,975. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 102,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. 63.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

