FY2020 EPS Estimates for Franco Nevada Corp Lowered by National Bank Financial (NYSE:FNV)

Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Franco Nevada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.25. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco Nevada’s FY2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FNV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Securities cut shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Franco Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.64.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $102.16 on Thursday. Franco Nevada has a 12-month low of $69.16 and a 12-month high of $122.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.61 and its 200 day moving average is $101.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.83, a P/E/G ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.21.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 54.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Franco Nevada by 421.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,580,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $473,116,000 after buying an additional 3,700,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Franco Nevada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,552,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Franco Nevada by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,920,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,798,000 after buying an additional 1,339,282 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Franco Nevada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,246,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,279,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,265,000 after purchasing an additional 551,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

