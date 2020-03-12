FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) Issued By National Bank Financial

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. in a report issued on Sunday, March 8th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.55 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.73. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser.’s FY2021 earnings at $7.28 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IAG. Royal Bank of Canada cut Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$81.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. stock opened at C$51.82 on Tuesday. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a twelve month low of C$48.70 and a twelve month high of C$76.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$68.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$65.80.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

