Furukawa Electric (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Furukawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) fell 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.67, 211 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.63.

About Furukawa Electric (OTCMKTS:FUWAY)

Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells telecommunications, energy, automobile, electronic parts, and construction products worldwide. The company offers telecommunications products, such as broadband systems, routers/network equipment, optical fiber sensing systems, and wireless products; and optical fiber cables and identifiers, optical closures/termination boxes, optical connectors/cords, fusion splicers/optical connecting tools, optical fiber line monitoring/management systems, optical component/devices, and metal communication cables, as well as wiring materials.

