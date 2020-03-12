FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $46.78

Shares of FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $46.78 and traded as high as $48.18. FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares shares last traded at $47.25, with a volume of 31,889 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.46.

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 7.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, produces, sells, and services imaging, information, and document solutions worldwide. Its photo and electronic imaging solutions include color films and others, such as color negative films, single-use cameras, color reversal films, and instant films; color paper and chemicals comprising photographic paper for color prints, inkjet papers, and photofinishing chemicals; photofinishing equipment consisting of film processors/printing equipment, digital minilabs/inkjet-system dry minilabs, and thermal photo printers; digital cameras and camera accessories; and TV camera/cine, and security lenses, as well as film processing and photo printing services.

