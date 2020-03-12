Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) Major Shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp Buys 21,644 Shares

Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 21,644 shares of Front Yard Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $265,571.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

RESI traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.25. 11,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,376. The stock has a market cap of $667.78 million, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average of $11.80. Front Yard Residential Corp has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $13.28.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.78 million. Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 14.33% and a negative net margin of 26.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Front Yard Residential during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Front Yard Residential by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Front Yard Residential by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Front Yard Residential during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Front Yard Residential by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Front Yard Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities downgraded Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Front Yard Residential Company Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

