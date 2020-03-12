Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Raised to “Buy” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Freehold Royalties to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Freehold Royalties from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Shares of FRHLF opened at $2.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.36. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $7.50.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

