Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,248 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,198,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,917,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,935,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on FOX in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on FOX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised FOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.62.

Shares of FOXA stock traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.08. 368,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,774,302. Fox Corp has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.52.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fox Corp will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

