Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 2.81%.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,848. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $426.37 million, a P/E ratio of 50.51 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.51.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

