Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Ford Motor (NYSE:F)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $10.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ford Motor traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 613304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on F. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.98.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $177,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,130.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ford Motor by 77.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 89,055 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 38,948 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 789.1% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 113,391 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 100,637 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 247,077 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 456,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 23.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,662 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.80.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 50.42%.

About Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

