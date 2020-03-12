Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Rating Reiterated by Argus

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Argus in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FL. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.78.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $24.79 and a 12-month high of $65.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.93.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 6.22%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Foot Locker by 432.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

