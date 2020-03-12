Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) CFO Susan Cullen Purchases 900 Shares of Stock

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) CFO Susan Cullen acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.46 per share, for a total transaction of $14,814.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,588.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Susan Cullen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 26th, Susan Cullen purchased 400 shares of Flushing Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $7,684.00.

NASDAQ:FFIC traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.40. 4,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,197. Flushing Financial Co. has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $23.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $46.22 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Flushing Financial by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 751,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,233,000 after buying an additional 121,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Flushing Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after buying an additional 14,684 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Flushing Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after buying an additional 21,964 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Flushing Financial by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 306,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after buying an additional 107,640 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FFIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Flushing Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

