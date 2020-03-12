Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) Stock Holdings Lifted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,541 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 49.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock traded down $2.14 on Thursday, reaching $26.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,344. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.22. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

