First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years.

NYSE FFA traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.00. 1,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,200. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average is $16.46. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $17.75.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

