First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) Director Alexander L. Cover Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) Director Alexander L. Cover purchased 1,000 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.28 per share, with a total value of $17,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,121 shares in the company, valued at $658,730.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of FLIC stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,267. First of Long Island Corp has a 1-year low of $16.52 and a 1-year high of $25.53. The company has a market cap of $491.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.21.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $27.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First of Long Island Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLIC. BidaskClub cut shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of First of Long Island by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 780,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,569,000 after purchasing an additional 72,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First of Long Island by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First of Long Island by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 433,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First of Long Island by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of First of Long Island by 1,428.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 222,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

