First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Sets New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $10.86 and last traded at $10.86, with a volume of 3158 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.24.

Specifically, CFO John Michel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $623,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FFWM has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Foundation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.98.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. First Foundation had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $54.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is 22.40%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 228.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 25,082 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 82,110 shares in the last quarter. 60.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

