First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,426,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 181,956 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.27% of First American Financial worth $83,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FAF. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,183,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $337,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 442,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 519,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,658,000 after acquiring an additional 44,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on FAF shares. ValuEngine upgraded First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.86.

NYSE FAF traded down $4.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.42. The stock had a trading volume of 36,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,536. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.77. First American Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $48.30 and a twelve month high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First American Financial Corp will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.