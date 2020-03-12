Financial Review: Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) and Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG)

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) and Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Qutoutiao and Aurora Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qutoutiao -48.30% -380.12% -89.23% Aurora Mobile -12.06% -21.59% -12.23%

Qutoutiao has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Mobile has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.3% of Qutoutiao shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.2% of Aurora Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Qutoutiao and Aurora Mobile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qutoutiao 0 0 2 0 3.00 Aurora Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Qutoutiao presently has a consensus price target of $8.85, suggesting a potential upside of 82.85%. Given Qutoutiao’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Qutoutiao is more favorable than Aurora Mobile.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Qutoutiao and Aurora Mobile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qutoutiao $43.70 million 31.37 -$282.54 million ($2.10) -2.30 Aurora Mobile $130.21 million 2.32 -$15.79 million N/A N/A

Aurora Mobile has higher revenue and earnings than Qutoutiao.

Summary

Aurora Mobile beats Qutoutiao on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao Inc. operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos. It also provides Midu Novels, a mobile literature application that offers users free literature supported by advertising. The company was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc. in July 2018. Qutoutiao Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Limited provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers developer services that integrate with various mobile apps and provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service. It primarily serves media, entertainment, gaming, financial services, tourism, ecommerce, education and healthcare industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

