FDM Group (Holdings) PLC (LON:FDM) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 18.50 Per Share

FDM Group (Holdings) PLC (LON:FDM) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 18.50 ($0.24) per share on Friday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This is a boost from FDM Group’s previous dividend of $16.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON FDM traded down GBX 43 ($0.57) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 784 ($10.31). 43,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,670. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 966.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 878.79. FDM Group has a 12 month low of GBX 645 ($8.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,112 ($14.63). The stock has a market capitalization of $860.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10.

FDM Group (LON:FDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 38.80 ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 37.40 ($0.49) by GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that FDM Group will post 3109.2908968 EPS for the current year.

FDM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Monday, January 13th.

About FDM Group

FDM Group (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, project management and support office, data and operations services, business analysis, business intelligence, production support, client training, and information security.

