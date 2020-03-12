Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) Director F. Brian Bradstreet Buys 3,900 Shares

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) Director F. Brian Bradstreet acquired 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.60 per share, with a total value of C$60,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$516,360.

F. Brian Bradstreet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 5th, F. Brian Bradstreet acquired 5,200 shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.19 per share, with a total value of C$89,388.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, F. Brian Bradstreet acquired 2,000 shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.20 per share, with a total value of C$36,400.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, F. Brian Bradstreet acquired 5,400 shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.85 per share, with a total value of C$101,795.40.

On Tuesday, February 18th, F. Brian Bradstreet acquired 2,100 shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.64 per share, with a total value of C$39,144.00.

TSE:FFH traded down C$45.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$469.52. The stock had a trading volume of 49,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,732. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.39. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has a 1-year low of C$467.00 and a 1-year high of C$662.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$598.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$592.23. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion and a PE ratio of 6.69.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$20.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$20.24 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.70 billion. Research analysts expect that Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares will post 58.0999995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from C$740.00 to C$765.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts.

