Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead Sells 97 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.76, for a total transaction of $16,951.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,035.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total transaction of $19,041.10.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $19,610.49.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 266 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $55,897.24.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $53,690.00.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total transaction of $56,196.40.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $57,683.60.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total transaction of $55,341.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.93, for a total transaction of $51,721.80.

Shares of FB stock traded down $10.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $159.46. The company had a trading volume of 16,959,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,229,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.05 and a 200-day moving average of $197.17. The company has a market capitalization of $457.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.28 and a 12-month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, December 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

