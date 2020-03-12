Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) CEO Nancy Lurker Purchases 98,000 Shares

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) CEO Nancy Lurker acquired 98,000 shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $103,880.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,288. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.05. 18,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,775. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $2.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market cap of $104.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.76.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 241.89% and a negative net margin of 278.89%. The business had revenue of $8.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. Research analysts expect that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 293.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $47,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 30,473 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 20,001 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 50,637 shares during the period. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EYPT. ValuEngine upgraded Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.95.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

