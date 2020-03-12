Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) CEO Nancy Lurker Purchases 98,000 Shares

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) CEO Nancy Lurker acquired 98,000 shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $103,880.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,288. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.05. 18,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,775. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $2.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market cap of $104.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.76.
Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 241.89% and a negative net margin of 278.89%. The business had revenue of $8.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. Research analysts expect that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on EYPT. ValuEngine upgraded Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.95.
Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.
