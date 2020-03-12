Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given Neutral Rating at HSBC

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a $48.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. HSBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on XOM. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.93.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE XOM traded down $3.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,081,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,198,230. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.79. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $40.80 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $603,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $502,000. Institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.