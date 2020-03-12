Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given Neutral Rating at HSBC

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a $48.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. HSBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.68% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on XOM. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.93.
NYSE XOM traded down $3.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,081,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,198,230. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.79. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $40.80 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $603,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $502,000. Institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.
Exxon Mobil Company Profile
Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.
