Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Lessened by InterOcean Capital LLC

InterOcean Capital LLC decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,342 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.4% of InterOcean Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $30,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019,413 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $190,392,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,061,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,027,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,401 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,032,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,438 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7,172.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 907,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after purchasing an additional 895,023 shares during the period. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $41.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $40.80 and a 52 week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.63.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

