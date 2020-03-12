Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on EXTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.
NASDAQ EXTR traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $3.27. The company had a trading volume of 73,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.99. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average is $6.84.
In other news, Director John C. Shoemaker bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,377,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,988 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 233.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,847,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,253 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,948,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,360,000 after purchasing an additional 625,668 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 1,527.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 645,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 606,050 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,246,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Extreme Networks
Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.
