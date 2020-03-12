Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EXTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

NASDAQ EXTR traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $3.27. The company had a trading volume of 73,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.99. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average is $6.84.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.18 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Shoemaker bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,377,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,988 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 233.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,847,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,253 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,948,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,360,000 after purchasing an additional 625,668 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 1,527.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 645,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 606,050 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,246,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

