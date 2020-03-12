Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,926 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Evergy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,340,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,241,000 after purchasing an additional 226,612 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,518,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,226,000 after buying an additional 1,535,599 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,337,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,599,000 after buying an additional 24,388 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,056,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,873,000 after buying an additional 83,061 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,867,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,566,000 after purchasing an additional 433,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 4,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $302,596.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $290,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,280 shares of company stock worth $724,756 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG traded down $6.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.12. The stock had a trading volume of 51,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,611. Evergy has a 1-year low of $55.93 and a 1-year high of $76.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.92. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EVRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

